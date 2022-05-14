Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE begins 40-day mourning period – here’s what will happen

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

A schedule of activities has been announced during 40-day mourning period in UAE on the demise of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, May 13, at 73 years of age.

Emiratis and expats alike in the UAE grieved the loss of their leader as the country declared a 40-day state mourning that started today.

During the mourning period, the work will remain suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local, and private entities from today, May 14 until May 16, Monday.

RELATED STORY: UAE announces three-day work suspension across public, private sectors from May 14

Work across public and private entities will resume on Tuesday, May 17.

Glags across the country are being flown at half-mast for 40 days from today.

The radio stations are playing recitations of the Holy Quran while some stations run classical music instead of regular scheduled programmes.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

remittancesphilippines 1

Minimum daily wage in Manila raised by 33 pesos

4 mins ago
OFW UAE Abu Dhabi 2022 elections 3

121 COCs canvassed by Philippine election panel

7 mins ago
COMELEC

Preparations underway to issue proclamation of winning senators in PH – COMELEC

9 mins ago
iStock 903593002 1

2,000 Filipinos registered voters can still cast ballot in Shanghai – COMELEC

11 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button