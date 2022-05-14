UAE begins 40-day mourning period – here’s what will happen

A schedule of activities has been announced during 40-day mourning period in UAE on the demise of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, May 13, at 73 years of age.

Emiratis and expats alike in the UAE grieved the loss of their leader as the country declared a 40-day state mourning that started today.

During the mourning period, the work will remain suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local, and private entities from today, May 14 until May 16, Monday.

Work across public and private entities will resume on Tuesday, May 17.

Glags across the country are being flown at half-mast for 40 days from today.

The radio stations are playing recitations of the Holy Quran while some stations run classical music instead of regular scheduled programmes.