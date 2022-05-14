Top US leaders mourn passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

In a statement issued by the White House, US President Joe Biden said: “Sheikh Khalifa was a true partner and friend of the United States throughout his decades-long tenure as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and in his earlier role as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.”

“On behalf of the American people, I offer my condolences to Sheikh Khalifa’s family and all Emiratis as they mourn this great loss.”

“We will honor his memory by continuing to strengthen the longstanding ties between the governments and people of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.”

For her part, US Vice President Kamala Harris also mourned the passing of late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

“I send our condolences on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Our thoughts are with his family and with the people of the United Arab Emirates as they mourn this loss. Under his leadership, the strong partnership between the United States and the UAE has enhanced the security and prosperity of the American and Emirati people, and we are grateful for our work together across multiple Administrations. The legacy of this partnership can be found in the deep bonds between our countries, which our Administration will continue to strengthen,” she said in a statement.