Preparations underway to issue proclamation of winning senators in PH – COMELEC

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is preparing to issue the proclamation of winning senators.

Comelec acting spokesman, lawyer John Rex Laudiangco, said, “For the proclamation proceedings, plans are underway and the priority for a proclamation is compliance with (the) minimum public health standard.”

Stressing that compliance with the health protocol was necessary, Laudiangco asked winning senators to limit their companions to only three people.

“Just a bit of a guideline although we still have to wait for the resolution for this. For senators who will be proclaimed, it will be the senator-elect plus three companions. For the party-list group, it will be limited to just two companions,” he said.

The proclamation of the 12 winning senators would be conducted ahead of the party-list groups’ proclamation.

“Definitely, the senators will be proclaimed ahead of the party-list (representatives) since we really have to apply the computation. This is not a hard and fast rule. The Commission en banc will look into it with the guidance of the Oversight Committee and Supervising Committee. We are studying if we can also proclaim the party-list. There’s no final word on that yet, we have to wait for the resolution.”