Pinoy voters in Abu Dhabi Dubai rank among top 3 posts in voter turnout with over 97,000 votes

Over 97,000 Filipino voters in the UAE practiced their right to suffrage, garnering top spots in terms of votes cast across embassies and consulates in the 2022 elections.

A total of 97,314 Filipinos voted in the UAE. An increase in voter turnout was posted this year. While Abu Dhabi witnessed a 37.48 percent increase in the number of voters, Dubai recorded a 31.51 percent rise in the number of voters.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M Quintana, has said that more than 97,000 Pinoys voted in the UAE as she turned over to Comelec the Certificates of Canvass (CoCs) of the votes cast by the kababayans in the Gulf country.

“It is my great honor to turn over to Comelec the Certificates of Canvass (CoCs) of the votes cast by our kababayans in the UAE. This completes the process of overseas voting conducted in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the recently-concluded Philippine National Elections 2022,” said Amb. Quintana

“As Ambassador and designated Chairperson of the Special Board of Canvassers (SBOC), I thank everyone involved for their cooperation in ensuring an orderly, smooth, and successful overseas voting in the UAE. Mabuhay ang Pilipino!” she added.