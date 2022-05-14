Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Oh My Job!’ TV show to highlight organisations lending help hand to Filipino workers

The “Oh My Job!” TV show will showcase the role of labor organizations that lend a helping hand to workers.

The show is hosted by shown on GTV and DZBB 594 Super Radyo, and live-streamed through its Facebook page @OhMyJobPhilippines.

On the show, Atty. Connie Bacay, Director IV, Bureau of Labor Relations of the Department Of Labor and Employment, will be the special guest while on it’s “Oh May Good News” segment Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello will award the Department of Labor and Employment a package of assistance.

RELATED STORY: PH-Canada labor deal may help Filipino workers in getting more jobs

The show will also feature Austria and Romania as the emerging job markets for overseas Filipino workers besides two beneficiaries of the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPEs).

In the “Oh May Jobs Dito” segment more job vacancies will be announced.

