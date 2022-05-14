Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Minimum daily wage in Manila raised by 33 pesos

Staff Report

The Philippines has increased the minimum daily wage in the capital Manila and neighboring areas by 33 pesos ($0.63) to offset the impact of rising prices.

The Philippine Labor Department said in a statement that the increase boosts the rate to 570 pesos a day “for employees in the non-agricultural sector and to 533 pesos for agricultural workers.”

This increase in wages will protect around 1 million minimum wage earners “from undue low pay”. The last daily wage increase was made in November 2018.

This comes as the inflation rate in April climbed to 4.9 percent in April, which is the fastest pace since December 2018. The increase was led by higher prices of basic commodities with supply disruptions contributing to the price increase.

