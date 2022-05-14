Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bank, telecom provider to pay AED 1.5M to customer for money lost in unauthorised transactions

Staff Report35 mins ago

The Dubai Court of Cassation has ordered a bank and telecom provider to pay AED 1.5 million to a customer for money lost in an unauthorized transaction.

The customer had become a victim of SIM swap after his personal banking details were leaked and he came to know about it in April 2019 after some of his cheques bounced due to insufficient bank credit. Under the SIM swap swindle, a new SIM card is issued by the telecom service provider against a customer’s registered mobile number making people vulnerable to theft.

The scammers had customer’s Sim card canceled and asked the telecom company to issue a new one, which they used to withdraw money from his account. In the bank statement from January to April he discovered that AED 1.5 million was moved to his inactive bank account before being transferred to different parties in several transactions.

