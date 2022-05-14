2,000 Filipinos registered voters can still cast ballot in Shanghai – COMELEC

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday said that around 2,000 Filipino registered voters in Shanghai, China, will be able to cast ballots even as the winning candidates for the national positions have been proclaimed.

Comelec spokesperson, lawyer John Rex Laudiangco, said they would hold special polls in the country so that no voter is deprived of the right to vote.

“For Shanghai, we would be setting up a special election there. Just remember it’s always the goal of the Comelec not to disenfranchise any voter,” he said.

“Definitely, we would proceed with the Shanghai special elections. We cannot allow voters to be disenfranchised, it’s their right to vote,” he added.

He said that this would come even as the poll body has proclaimed the winning candidates.

The special polls for the 1,991 registered overseas voters will be held after the lockdown due to COVID-19 is lifted.

He said that the suspension of elections in Shanghai delayed poll results from Hong Kong (HK), Macau, and the rest of mainland China.