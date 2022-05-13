Latest NewsNewsTFT News

'UAE lost its righteous son', Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pays tribute to UAE President

UAE President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visit Ghanadha Forest Reserve in February 2020.

In a heartfelt tweet, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid tribute to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, May 13.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince penned: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return… The UAE has lost a loyal son, and the leader of its blessed empowerment journey, whose achievements, wisdom, giving and efforts are embodied in every corner of our country. Khalifa bin Zayed, my brother, supporter and mentor, may Allah Almighty grant you eternal peace.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also extolled on the “stances, achievements, wisdom, and initiatives [of the President] in every corner of the country”.

His Highness said he will forever cherish Sheikh Khalifa as “my brother, my mentor, and my teacher”.

“May God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and enter you into his good pleasure and paradise.

The passing of Sheikh Khalifa was confirmed by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with the announcement of a three-day suspension of work on the public and private sector.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” read the statement carried by WAM.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also announced that the UAE will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days,” it added.

