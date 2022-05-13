UAE announces three-day work suspension across public, private sectors from May 14

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced three-day suspension of work across public and private sectors, starting May 14, to mourn the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” read the statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The country will also have flags at half-mast for its 40-day mourning.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also announced that the UAE will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days,” it added.

Sheikh Khalifa ascended to the throne as the 2nd President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2004. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE’s founding father.