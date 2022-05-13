‘Sheikh Khalifa fulfilled his promise to the nation’, says Sheikh Mohammed on death of UAE President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourns the untimely demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying the President has “fulfilled his promise to the nation and its people”.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, May 13.

In a tweet, the Vice President penned: “With great sadness, we mourn the death of our leader and President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise. Sheikh Khalifa was a dedicated leader who served and loved his people, a love they reciprocated, and we ask Allah Almighty to grant us solace and patience.”

اللهم إنا نشهدك أن خليفة بن زايد قد أدى أمانته.. وخدم رعيته .. وأحب شعبه..

اللهم إن شعبه قد رضي عنه .. فارض عنه .. وتغمده بواسع رحمتك .. وأسكنه فسيح جناتك .. وألهمنا وألهم شعبه وأهله وأحبابه الصبر والسلوان .. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون .. pic.twitter.com/0NZhEvn7ej — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 13, 2022

“May Allah rest his soul in peace,” wrote His Highness in his tribute, condoling the UAE and its people for the loss of its remarkable leader.

The passing of Sheikh Khalifa was confirmed by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with the announcement of a three-day suspension of work on the public and private sector.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” read the statement carried by WAM.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also announced that the UAE will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days,” it added.