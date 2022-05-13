Sheikh Hamdan on UAE President’s death: ‘It’s not easy to mourn a leader the size of a nation’

A remarkable leader larger than life is how His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, describes President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away at the age of 73 on Friday, May 13.

“It is not easy to mourn a leader the size of a nation and a man who spent his life in the elevation of his people and the glory of his country,” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

The Dubai Crown Prince said Sheikh Khalifa was “an outstanding leader who walked in the footsteps of Zayed the Good”.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون… ليس سهلاً أن تنعى قائداً بحجم وطن ورجلا قضى حياته في رفعة شعبه وعز دولته … قائداً فذاً سار على خطى زايد الخير … رحم الله قائدنا ووالدنا الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان. pic.twitter.com/gkUEtqNz81 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 13, 2022

Sheikh Khalifa ascended to the throne as the 2nd President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on November 3, 2004. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE’s founding father.

His passing was confirmed by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with the announcement of a three-day suspension of work on the public and private sector.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” read the statement carried by WAM.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also announced that the UAE will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days,” it added.