Philippine Consulate in Dubai condoles passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai condoles with the entire UAE community on the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was 73.

In a statement, the consulate commended the late leader as a person who has embodied and shared the spirit of kindness and hospitality to thousands of Filipinos in their second home.

Here’s their entire message as follows:

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai expresses on behalf of the Filipino people its deepest condolences to the people and Government of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of the UAE.

HH Sheikh Khalifa was a great leader who showed great kindness and hospitality to thousands upon thousands of Filipinos who have considered the UAE their home away from home.

His life and leadership have significantly contributed to the remarkable progress of the UAE and was responsible for raising the country’s stature to what it is today.

