U.S. ready to work with next PH president

The United States said that it is ready to work with the next Philippine president following the outcome of the May 9 national elections.

It also added that last Monday’s elections were conducted according to international standards and without any major incidents.

“We’re monitoring the election results and we look forward to renewing our special partnership and to working with the next administration on key human rights and regional priorities,” U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a media briefing.

“The counting is still underway. It is not for us to declare a winner. We’ll wait for the Philippines election authorities to do that. We look forward to working with the president-elect on the shared values and the shared interests that have united our countries across generations,” Price added.

Price added that the PH-US relations is also founded on rule of law and human rights.

“We’ll also continue, as I said before, to promote respect for human rights and the rule of law which is fundamental to US relations with the Philippines and in other bilateral contexts as well,” Price said.