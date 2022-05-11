Latest News

WATCH: Police issue advisory on how to avoid vehicle thefts in RAK

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

An advisory by Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police has cautioned residents to be careful about their vehicle safety.

A video said a thief only needs 10 seconds to steal your car.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Police warns public of new modus of selling vehicles at lower prices to steal money
“Leaving your vehicle unlocked and running makes the thief’s task easier. Be careful to turn off your vehicle’s engine, even if you’re only leaving it for a short while,” it said.

The advisory was published by the Police as part of Arab Traffic Week 2022.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1072647358

Driver in Dubai threatens to kill employer’s baby, steals AED 5 million

3 mins ago
iStock 1090431444

Permanently injured employee to get AED 240,000 compensation

9 mins ago
Makati philippines cityscape

JP Morgan ranks PH at bottom of Asean investment list after May 9 polls

21 mins ago
Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao concedes in Philippine presidential poll

33 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button