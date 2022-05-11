WATCH: Police issue advisory on how to avoid vehicle thefts in RAK

An advisory by Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police has cautioned residents to be careful about their vehicle safety.

A video said a thief only needs 10 seconds to steal your car.

“Leaving your vehicle unlocked and running makes the thief’s task easier. Be careful to turn off your vehicle’s engine, even if you’re only leaving it for a short while,” it said.

The advisory was published by the Police as part of Arab Traffic Week 2022.

شرطة رأس الخيمة تشارك بأسبوع المرور العربي 2022 تحت شعار ( مرور آمن ومتطور )#RPMH24 #القيادة_العامة_لشرطة_رأس_الخيمة pic.twitter.com/IRVLy01VKu — شرطة رأس الخيمة (@rakpoliceghq) May 10, 2022