JP Morgan ranks PH at bottom of Asean investment list after May 9 polls

US financial services giant JP Morgan has placed the Philippines at the bottom of an investment list comprised of its Southeast Asian peers.

This development came coincidentally as elections in the Philippines draws to a close, where Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was headed for a landslide victory after getting a majority vote of 56 per cent.

However, the JP Morgan report did not mention Marcos by name in the May 9 report. The report mentioned growing risks from high public debt and rising inflation and in its “new order of preference in Asean” it ranks the Philippines behind close neighbors Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Advising investors to lower their exposure to local stocks, J.P. Morgan said in the report, “We recommend selling into a possible post-election hope rally.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) dropped 3.14 percent before paring losses to end the session down by 0.58 percent.

“Philippines equities face myriad challenges, including twin deficits, higher inflation, slower government spending in the quarters after the election (transition pain), high public debt, risk of a valuation derating and potential earnings growth disappointment,” J.P. Morgan said.