Fanny Serrano passes away

Celebrity make-up artist Fanny Serrano has passed away. He died on Tuesday night, May 10.

Maktin Miranda who called Fanny as her father said that the artist died peacefully at the comfort of their own home.

In an interview with GMA News, Maktin said that Serrano had suffered from a massive stroke in 2021 and had been recovering.

“He died peacefully in his sleep. The whole family is comforted by the fact that a lot of you are celebrating his life and paying tribute to how he has touched people’s lives,” Maktin said.

“We appreciate everyone’s condolences. Thank you for being with us during this difficult time. Thank you to this Man who nurtured, cared and loved me, the one I called Papa, this Man who taught me the true meaning of life,” she said.

