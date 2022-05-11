Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Driver in Dubai threatens to kill employer’s baby, steals AED 5 million

A driver in Dubai stole AED 5 million while threatening to kill his employer’s baby.

The Asian driver with four accomplices broke into the employer’s bedroom with her eight-month-old baby and threatened to kill the male child using a knife in case of resistance to hand over the contents of a safe.

The accused stole AED 2 million in cash and AED 3 million of jewelry from the safe before fleeing away and the five culprits were apprehended from an apartment while preparing to leave the country with the stolen items.

After admitting to the crime, they were sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay AED 6 million fine.

