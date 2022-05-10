UAE residents receive SMS, emails from scammers seeking AED 4 to claim parcel

The UAE residents have received SMS and emails from scammers seeking AED 4 payment to claim parcels.

Residents expressed concern over such messages with fraudsters using names and logos of well-known courier companies to avoid suspicion.

People have said that this can be controlled through awareness campaigns about the dangers of responding to such messages.

These are essentially aimed to steal bank data and victims often fall into the trap of small payments between AED 4 and AED 12.

Such phishing attacks have been reported by people with a resident saying that her aunt became a victim of the fraud.