Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents receive SMS, emails from scammers seeking AED 4 to claim parcel

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The UAE residents have received SMS and emails from scammers seeking AED 4 payment to claim parcels.

Residents expressed concern over such messages with fraudsters using names and logos of well-known courier companies to avoid suspicion.

People have said that this can be controlled through awareness campaigns about the dangers of responding to such messages.

RELATED STORY: Woman in UAE loses AED 40,000 in 24-minute phone scam

These are essentially aimed to steal bank data and victims often fall into the trap of small payments between AED 4 and AED 12.

Such phishing attacks have been reported by people with a resident saying that her aunt became a victim of the fraud.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bongbong marcos sara duterte

OFW vote in UAE: BBM-Sara tandem leads by huge 80% margin

14 mins ago
leni robredo

Robredo to attend mass at Naga tonight, May 10, to thank voting public

47 mins ago
adjd mobile court 1

3,800 workers win court battles in Abu Dhabi, to get AED 106 million in total

2 hours ago
Jean Claude Saclag

Pinoy kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag makes it to semifinal in SEA Games

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button