UAE allows residents to buy hunting weapons at ADIHEX

The authorities in UAE have allowed people aged 21 and above to buy hunting weapons.

The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has set the “Guidelines for the Hunting Guns Sector”, local media reports said.

The sale of hunting weapons is subject to several requirements with nationals from different countries required to provide a no objection certificate from their country for the same.

The Emiratis over the age of 21, meanwhile, can buy weapons from the ADIHEX. The category of weapons allowed for purchase include:

– Pistols up to 9 mm caliber
– Heritage swords and daggers
– Hunting knives
– Wooden and plastic archery units
– Air guns that are less than 8 joules, which otherwise do not require a license

The upcoming 19th edition of ADIHEX 2022 will be held from 26th September to 2nd October 2022, organised by the Emirates Falconers Club (EFC), and sponsored by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) where the event takes place.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the exhibition and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the great efforts exerted to support ADIHEX by the Ministry of Interior and Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, through its onsite offices throughout the exhibition to facilitate and introduce the process of licensing the purchase of hunting guns in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Further, Al Mansouri highlighted that ADIHEX annually attracts hundreds of international companies and thousands of entrepreneurs, buyers, decision-makers and interested parties from more than 120 nationalities providing a great opportunity to explore, innovate, and build wide international business network worldwide from Abu Dhabi.

