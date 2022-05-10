Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo to attend mass at Naga tonight, May 10, to thank voting public

Vice President Leni Robredo, who is trailing country’s presidential election to Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., shared that she will be attending a mass this afternoon at Naga to thank millions of her supporters at her bailiwick.

“Mamayang 5:30PM, magkakamisa sa Naga. Dadalo ako doon para magpasalamat sa aking mga kababayan natin dito. Sa ika-13 ng Mayo, magkakaroon ng pagtitipon sa Maynila upang magpasalamat sa ating mga volunteers. Dadalo ako doon. Maglalabas kami ng mga detalye tungkol sa pagtitipon”, she added.

Robredo also added that her camp is on the lookout for several allegations about the election results and have begun consultations with experts to decide on their next move.

“Mulat ako sa mga tanong na nananatiling nakalimbitin sa situwasyon. Sinisimulan na namin ang pagkausap sa mga eksperto upang maaral nang husto ang mga ulat at alegasyon na nababasa natin sa social media,” said Robredo, who is also a lawyer.

Earlier, Robredo had admitted “clear disappointment” about the result but vowed to continue the fight against poor governance.

The 57-year-old had promised to clean up the dirty style of politics that has long plagued the feudal and corrupt democracy, where a handful of surnames hold sway.

In the final weeks before the election, her campaign morphed into a catchall pro-democracy movement that drew almost one million people to a single protest in Manila.

