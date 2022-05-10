Pinoy kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag makes it to semifinal in SEA Games

Pinoy kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag has made it to the semifinal round while three other Filipinos lost out in the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) games.

The Philippines was assured of its first medal after Jean Claude won his quarterfinal match against Souliyavong Latxasak of Laos.

Saclag showed a great performance at low kick -63.5 division raising hopes of at least a bronze medal for Team Philippines.

The Southeast Asian Games were held at the Multi-Purpose Hall Gymnasium in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

In the games Carlos Alvarez lost to Nguyen The Huong of Vietnam, 3-0, in the full contact men’s -67kg while Kurt Lubrica lost to Sungnot Chaiwat of Thailand, 2-1, in the men’s low kick -54kg category.

Jomar Balangui also lost to Toch Rachhan of Cambodia, 3-0, in the full contact men’s -57kg.