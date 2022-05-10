Over 2,000 fire incidents reported in 2021 in UAE

Over 2,000 fire incidents were reported in 2021 in the UAE, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

The Ministry said that of these incidents around 66.2% were reported from residential areas while 97.1% were limited and minor in nature.

During the fires, 9 people died and 89 were injured which included 71 civilians and 18 Civil Defence personnel.

While 775 fires happened in Abu Dhabi, 364 were reported in Dubai, 304 in Ajman, 293 in Sharjah, 149 in Fujairah, 145 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 60 in Umm Al Quwain.

According to the statistics, 1,110 fires were categorized as limited, 921 as minor, 27 serious and 32 were moderate, with a rate of 1.53%.