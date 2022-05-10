Manager, two others jailed for detaining employee for AED 150,000

A Dubai Court ordered the imprisonment of a manager and two others for detaining an employee inside a workers’ accommodation and assaulting him for his inability to return AED 150,000.

The victim was detained for three days for failure to return the amount to the company.

The Court of Appeal ordered a six-month jail term and subsequent deportation.

Last June victim’s friend reported that he had been detained by a gang seeking transfer of AED 150,000 for his release.

Later, the victim was found in one of the rooms in the workers’ accommodation of the company he worked for where he was beaten and asked to contact a friend to transfer the amount.