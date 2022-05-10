Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: Travel time may be counted as working hours in UAE only in three cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a clarification on counting travel time as working hours.

The Ministry said that the time spent on the movement of a person between his place of residence and worksite counts as working hours only in three cases.

RELATED STORY: Commuters in Abu Dhabi now allowed to travel with bikes on selected public buses

These are the time spent during transportation in bad weather, transportation provided by the employer during traffic accidents or emergencies and agreement reached out on such time.

According to the Ministry, the employer can request the worker to put in extra hours not exceeding two hours per day with the total working hours not to exceed 144 hours every three weeks.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bongbong marcos sara duterte

OFW vote in UAE: BBM-Sara tandem leads by huge 80% margin

6 mins ago
leni robredo

Robredo to attend mass at Naga tonight, May 10, to thank voting public

39 mins ago
adjd mobile court 1

3,800 workers win court battles in Abu Dhabi, to get AED 106 million in total

2 hours ago
Jean Claude Saclag

Pinoy kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag makes it to semifinal in SEA Games

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button