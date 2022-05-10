KNOW THE LAW: Travel time may be counted as working hours in UAE only in three cases

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a clarification on counting travel time as working hours.

The Ministry said that the time spent on the movement of a person between his place of residence and worksite counts as working hours only in three cases.

These are the time spent during transportation in bad weather, transportation provided by the employer during traffic accidents or emergencies and agreement reached out on such time.

According to the Ministry, the employer can request the worker to put in extra hours not exceeding two hours per day with the total working hours not to exceed 144 hours every three weeks.