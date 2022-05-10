KNOW THE LAW: Driving licence holders in UAE have 30 days renewal grace period for insurance coverage

Driving license holders in the UAE will have 30 days grace period to renew them to get insurance coverage.

a car owner has a grace period of 30 days to “renew an expired driving license in case they have caused an accident so that insurance coverage would be provided to them,” or to bear the full cost of the accident, as per reports from Gulf Today.

The Central Bank of the UAE has made amendments to allow drivers with an expired driving license who caused an accident to renew it within a period of 30 days from the date of the accident to get the necessary insurance coverage, it added.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police launches campaign to reduce accidents among delivery riders