Isko Moreno concedes, insists he made right call to run for president

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has insisted that he made the right call to run for president despite low poll numbers.

Moreno cast his ballot at the Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila.

Tondo was also the venue of his miting de avance which drew a strong crowd of over 50,000.

Talking to reporters after voting, Domagoso said he was leaving his fate to God. He expressed his gratitude to his supporters and volunteers and media who followed him on the campaign trail.

“We saw how our compatriots in different corners of our country were deprived of progress. Sad to say but it’s true. As I said in my miting de avance, my decision was correct to run for president to offer an option to the long conflict between reds and yellows,” Domagoso said, while making a reference “to pro and anti-Marcos forces.”

Domagoso said he hoped for a peaceful election.