Isko Moreno congratulates Bongbong Marcos: “Nanalo po ang Pilipino”

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has congratulated Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte for leading the presidential and vice presidential race.

In a speech on Tuesday, Moreno said that the conduct of the May 9 polls was relatively peaceful.

“Nanalo po ang Pilipino. Naipakita natin sa mundo na ang demokrasya sa ating bansa ay nananatili… Congratulations at ang ating elections ay naging generally peaceful,” he said.

Moreno also called on Filipinos to support the incoming administration and stop politics based on hate and revenge.

“Hindi po magtatagumpay ang susunod na administrasyon kung patuloy ang hinagpis o sama ng loob… Kailangan nating magkaisa at tulungan ang bagong pinili ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

“Hindi magtatagumpay si President-elect Bongbong Marcos at VP-elect Sara Duterte… kung tayong mga mamamayan ay hindi magkakaisa… Let us support the new leadership. Let us congratulate them and let us do our part as citizens,” Moreno added.

The Manila Mayor said that Filipinos should respect the will of the people.

“Wag tayo makisali sa mga kaguluhan dahil walang mabuting idudulot yan sa ating bansa. Life must go on. We must support… Irespeto natin ang boto ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.