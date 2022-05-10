Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko Moreno congratulates Bongbong Marcos: “Nanalo po ang Pilipino”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has congratulated Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte for leading the presidential and vice presidential race.

In a speech on Tuesday, Moreno said that the conduct of the May 9 polls was relatively peaceful.

“Nanalo po ang Pilipino. Naipakita natin sa mundo na ang demokrasya sa ating bansa ay nananatili… Congratulations at ang ating elections ay naging generally peaceful,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno concedes, insists he made right call to run for president

Moreno also called on Filipinos to support the incoming administration and stop politics based on hate and revenge.

“Hindi po magtatagumpay ang susunod na administrasyon kung patuloy ang hinagpis o sama ng loob… Kailangan nating magkaisa at tulungan ang bagong pinili ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

“Hindi magtatagumpay si President-elect Bongbong Marcos at VP-elect Sara Duterte… kung tayong mga mamamayan ay hindi magkakaisa… Let us support the new leadership. Let us congratulate them and let us do our part as citizens,” Moreno added.

READ ON: 7 out of 10 OFWs worldwide vote for Marcos-Duterte

The Manila Mayor said that Filipinos should respect the will of the people.

“Wag tayo makisali sa mga kaguluhan dahil walang mabuting idudulot yan sa ating bansa. Life must go on. We must support… Irespeto natin ang boto ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Mariel Padilla and Robin Padilla 1

Mariel Padilla rejoices with Robin Padilla’s senate rank

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos Sara Duterte stage

Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte lead in Middle East overseas votes for 2022 elections

2 hours ago
Isko Moreno photo

Isko Moreno concedes, insists he made right call to run for president

4 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos statement address nation

Bongbong Marcos expresses gratitude to voting public for support during 2022 elections

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button