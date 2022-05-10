Comelec junks four petitions to disqualify Marcos Jr

An appeal by petitioners against the dismissal of four disqualification cases against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, who is all set for a landslide victory, has been junked by the Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The petitioners had mainly demanded disqualification of Marcos Jr over his failure to file income tax returns from 1982 to 1985 when he was vice governor and, later, governor of Ilocos Norte.

Voting 6-0-1, the Comelec bench has affirmed the dismissal of the cases against Marcos, media reports said.

COMELEC en banc ruled on the appeals filed by Akbayan party-list; Abubakar Mangelen, chairman of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas faction; and the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law after their petitions were dismissed by the Comelec’s First Division.

The fourth appeal was based on the junked disqualification case filed by the group Pudno Nga Ilocano.

The petitioners can still make an appeal before the Supreme Court, media reports have highlighted.

With an initial count almost complete, Marcos Jr had secured over 56 percent of the vote and more than double the tally of his nearest rival, liberal Leni Robredo.