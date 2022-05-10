Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte lead in Middle East overseas votes for 2022 elections

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and Vice-Presidential bet Sara Duterte won big in the May 2022 polls for overseas voters in the Middle East and Africa region.

Based on the unofficial and partial count of the Commission on Elections transparency server, Marcos had 100,557 votes.

Marcos is followed by Vice President Leni Robredo 17,321.

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos expresses gratitude to voting public for support during 2022 elections

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ranked third with 4,272 followed by Senator Ping Lacson at 1,445.

Senator Manny Pacquiao rounded up the Top 5 in the region with 722 votes.

In the vice-presidential race, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte won over 104,720 voted followed by senator Kiko Pangilinan at 12,344 votes.

Dr. Willie Ong (4,536) ranked third followed by Senate President Tito Sotto (3,049).

READ ON: 7 out of 10 OFWs worldwide vote for Marcos-Duterte

Sotto has conceded in the vice presidential race following the release of the results of the partial and unofficial count of the May 9 polls.

Sotto currently ranks 3rd in the VP race with 8.1 million votes based on Comelec’s partial, unofficial tally.

“The people have made their choice. I accept the will of the People. We presented an alternative for a better system in governance and politics but the electorate had their minds conditioned elsewhere,” the veteran lawmaker said.

“Our word of honor and loyalty are of far greater importance than an election win. I am glad that I did not yield to any political pressure to change my principles and kept my integrity intact till the end,” he added.