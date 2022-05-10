Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3,800 workers win court battles in Abu Dhabi, to get AED 106 million in total

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

File photo.

Over 3,800 workers have won the court battles against their Abu Dhabi employers to receive AED 106 million unpaid wages.

A total of 3,806 workers had approached the labour court and the orders were issued in the first three months of 2022.

RELATED STORY: Mobile labor court in Abu Dhabi helps employees get dues of AED 5.2 million

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said that the mechanism adopted for labour disputes in Abu Dhabi courts allows for easy registration of cases through “available electronic channels, holding remote hearings through video conferencing technology and using the mobile court to reach the workers’ location in collective cases.”

Al Abri underscored the commitment of the Labour Court to develop procedures as per new articles introduced in the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationship, which came into force on 2 February 2022. The Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 also aims to achieve goals to protect labour rights.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bongbong marcos sara duterte

OFW vote in UAE: BBM-Sara tandem leads by huge 80% margin

10 mins ago
leni robredo

Robredo to attend mass at Naga tonight, May 10, to thank voting public

43 mins ago
Jean Claude Saclag

Pinoy kickboxer Jean Claude Saclag makes it to semifinal in SEA Games

2 hours ago
Electric bus Dubai

KNOW THE LAW: Travel time may be counted as working hours in UAE only in three cases

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button