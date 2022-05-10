3,800 workers win court battles in Abu Dhabi, to get AED 106 million in total

Over 3,800 workers have won the court battles against their Abu Dhabi employers to receive AED 106 million unpaid wages.

A total of 3,806 workers had approached the labour court and the orders were issued in the first three months of 2022.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), said that the mechanism adopted for labour disputes in Abu Dhabi courts allows for easy registration of cases through “available electronic channels, holding remote hearings through video conferencing technology and using the mobile court to reach the workers’ location in collective cases.”

Al Abri underscored the commitment of the Labour Court to develop procedures as per new articles introduced in the Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationship, which came into force on 2 February 2022. The Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 also aims to achieve goals to protect labour rights.