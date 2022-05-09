Willie Ong thanks supporters after VP race results

Vice Presidential Candidate Willie Ong thanks his supporters for their support in his vice presidential bid for the May 9 polls.

Partial and unofficial results showed that Ong is currently at fourth place with 1,347,892 votes.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte leads the vice presidential race with over 18 million of votes followed by Senator Kiko Pangilinan with over 6 million votes.

READ ON: Philippines election 2022: Marcos Jr., Sara Duterte lead in unofficial election results

Senate President Tito Sotto is at third place with over 5 million votes.

“Salamat po sa lahat ng bumoto, I love you everyone,” Ong said.

“Sa hindi bumoto, okay lang po, balewala lang yan sa akin matiiisin naman po ako. One day malalaman niyo rin ang tunay na nagmamahal at naglilingkod sa inyo,” he added.