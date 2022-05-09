What’s next after overseas voting ends? Here’s how OFW votes will be counted, canvassed

The overseas voting has officially ended as of 3:00 pm UAE time (7:00 pm PH time) and the Philippines now awaits the public’s verdict on who will lead the country for the next six years.

The highly-contested 2022 presidential elections now enters its next stage – the counting, canvassing, and consolidation of all the votes.

Section 18 of Republic Act 9189 otherwise known as the Overseas Absentee Voting act indicates that the counting will begin in sync with that of the Philippines. Here in the UAE, it will take place in the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai.

“The counting and canvassing of votes shall be conducted on site in the country where the votes were actually cast. The opening of the specially-marked envelopes containing the ballots and the counting and canvassing of votes shall be conducted within the premises of the embassies, consulates and other foreign service establishments or in such other places as may be designated by the Commission pursuant to the Implementing Rules and Regulations. The Commission shall ensure that the start of counting in all polling places abroad shall be synchronized with the start of counting in the Philippines,” read the law.

It also added that the votes of each country will be separated, similar to that of cities and/or provinces.

“In the preparation of the final tally of votes on the results of the national elections, the Commission shall ensure that the votes canvassed by each and every country shall be reflected as a separate item from the tally of national votes. For purposes of this Act, the returns of every election for president and vice-president prepared by the Special Board of Canvassers shall be deemed a certificate of canvass of a city or province.”

Read the full version of Republic Act 9189 here: AN ACT PROVIDING FOR A SYSTEM OF OVERSEAS ABSENTEE VOTING BY QUALIFIED CITIZENS OF THE PHILIPPINES ABROAD, APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR, AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES