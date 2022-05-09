Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police nabs man for impersonating a CID officer to rob passers-by

The Sharjah Police have arrested a man for impersonating as a CID officer to rob passers-by. The accused used to rob people in Sajjah Industrial Area.

According to Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, they acted against the person after receiving reports that he posed as a security official.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Impersonating as public official can attract up to five years jail

Following the investigation, the accused was identified and he admitted to his crime.

Colonel Abu Al-Zoud said that the impostor forced people to part with their money and personal belongings.

