OFWs troop to Dubai Consulate for last minute overseas voting

Thousands of Filipino voters headed to the Dubai Consulate for the final weekend of the overseas absentee voting (OAV).

Queues of OFWs eager to vote showed up on the weekend under the heat of the sun, just to ensure that their vote counts for the 2022 presidential elections.

Today, May 9, marks the official and sole day for elections in the Philippines and the final day for OAV. This means that the cut-off time will be in sync with schedules in the country, at 3:00 pm UAE time (7:00 pm PH time).

RELATED STORY: DUBAI: Filipinos endure hours of waiting under the heat to catch last-minute voting for 2022 Presidential Elections

“The cut-off time for 09 May 2022, the last day of voting, remains at 3:00 p.m. (synchronized with 7:00 p.m. PH Time),” added the reminder from the Consulate.

With over 290,182 voters, the UAE ranks at the top of the numbers of registered overseas Filipino voters worldwide.