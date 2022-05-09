Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs troop to Dubai Consulate for last minute overseas voting

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 13 mins ago

Thousands of Filipino voters headed to the Dubai Consulate for the final weekend of the overseas absentee voting (OAV).

Queues of OFWs eager to vote showed up on the weekend under the heat of the sun, just to ensure that their vote counts for the 2022 presidential elections.

Today, May 9, marks the official and sole day for elections in the Philippines and the final day for OAV. This means that the cut-off time will be in sync with schedules in the country, at 3:00 pm UAE time (7:00 pm PH time).

RELATED STORY: DUBAI: Filipinos endure hours of waiting under the heat to catch last-minute voting for 2022 Presidential Elections

“The cut-off time for 09 May 2022, the last day of voting, remains at 3:00 p.m. (synchronized with 7:00 p.m. PH Time),” added the reminder from the Consulate.

With over 290,182 voters, the UAE ranks at the top of the numbers of registered overseas Filipino voters worldwide.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 13 mins ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

final week to vote ph elections uae 2022

Last-minute overseas voter? Here’s what you should know —what to know, what to bring, process

7 mins ago
OFW UAE Abu Dhabi 2022 elections 7

What’s next after overseas voting ends? Here’s how OFW votes will be counted, canvassed

9 mins ago
Dubai Consulate queue elections 2022 4

Bring umbrella, hat, fan if you’re voting in today as Dubai heat reaches up to 38 C

6 hours ago
elections dubai ofw 2022

OFWs brave Dubai’s sweltering heat to cast vote

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button