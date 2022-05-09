OFWs speak: What do they consider when choosing their president?

During the 30-day overseas absentee voting, The Filipino Times spoke to several OFWs who shared exactly how they chose their preferred candidate for the 2022 elections.

Rosario, a mother who has been working in the UAE for the past 16 years, said that she hopes the next president could provide jobs for people in their retirement years so that they could continue to provide for their children.

“Hindi habambuhay ang pagiging OFW. Dapat yung susunod na presidente may malasakit sa OFW. Dapat yung kayang magbigay ng retirement o available job sa Pilipinas. Sinubukan kong umuwi kaso yung age limit ko hindi na tanggap sa mga trabaho sa Pilipinas. Tapos yung sinasahod ko ngayon, hindi afford ng mga kumpanya,” said Rosario.

Jean, an OFW for over 11 years in Dubai, said that she prayed long and hard before she got to choose her candidates.

“Ipinagdasal ko na sana tama yung mga kandidatong iboboto ko. Naniniwala ako na sila yung makakatulong sa ekonomiya at lalo na sa employment. Yung maka-Diyos at yung talagang may malasakit sa next generation. Mahal ko ang Pilipinas kaya bumoto ako para sa bayan natin,” said Jean.

‘Alex’, an engineer working in the oil and gas industry for nearly two decades in Dubai said that he desires real change.

“Hanap ko ang pagbabago kaya siya ang napili ko. Sana lahat maging maayos sa Pilipinas. Sana lahat ng sinabi nila tuparin nila. Lalo na sa mga mahihirap,” said Alex.