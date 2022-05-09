No death reported in Sharjah during Eid holidays

Sharjah Police have said that zero deaths and only two serious mishaps resulting in severe injuries during the Eid holidays have been registered by it.

From April 29 to May 8, the Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls including 39,008 phone calls on the emergency number 999, 3,034 non-emergency calls via the number 901.

Colonel Jassim bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director of Operations Department at Sharjah Police, said tighter regulatory measures were made including attending to calls, reports and inquiries promptly to ensure quick response.

Lt Col Omar Boghanim, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said stress on traffic safety procedures helped in the decrease in the number of accidents.

Only two accidents resulting in severe injuries during the Eid break were reported.

Lieutenant-Colonel Bu Ghanem said the Traffic Department took measures for safety resulting in ‘zero’ deaths.