Long lines, VCM malfunction mark first 6 hours of PH 2022 elections

Filipino voters across the country cast their ballots on Monday, May 9, but not without glitches during the first few hours since the polling centers opened.

Long queues await voters in most voting centers; some voters lined up as early as 4AM so that they can check their names on the official list.

“Blockbuster. The long lines are magnificent. Filipinos wanted to be heard and heard loudly,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said in a text message to reporters.

Some netizens also reported defective vote-counting machines delaying the start of the polls in their precincts.

Others complain that they were told to leave their ballots while the machine is being fixed.

“Kapag may VCM malfunction at hindi magamit pansamantala, pwede kang maghintay na maayos ang problema, o Pwede mo iwan ang balota mo sa electoral board, para sila ang mag ba-batch feed ng mga balota pag gumagana na ang makina,” former Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a tweet.

“Dalawang options nyo. Bumoto at iwan ang balota, or maghintay hanggang pwede na uli magamit ang makina,” Jimenez added.