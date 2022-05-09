Dubai to build 37km dedicated bus, taxi lanes in five years to cut travel time

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will construct dedicated bus and taxi lanes over 37km to cut the travel time.

These lanes will come up from 2023-2027 on eight main streets: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Amman Street, Al Satwa Road, Al Nahda Street, Omar bin Al Khattab Street, and Naif Street.

The length of dedicated bus and taxi lanes will be raised to 48.6km.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “Dedicated bus and taxi lanes are a successful global practice that encourages people to use public transport rather than private vehicles. As seen in several metropolitan cities in America and Europe, dedicated bus and taxi lanes reduce journey time, increase compliance with on-time bus departures, encourage the public to use mass transport means, improve taxi arrival times, and reduce the direct and indirect operational costs as well as pollution.”

“The introduction of this project is expected to reduce bus journey time by 44 per cent on the 2nd December Street; 39 per cent on the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street and Amman Street; 28 per cent on the Omar bin Al Khattab Street; 27 per cent on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street; 25 per cent on Al Nahda Street; and 18 per cent on Al Satwa Road,” said Al Tayer.

“Widening the scope of dedicated bus lanes increases the average bus speed and reduces the travel time during peak hours by more than 40 percent,” he added.