Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai to build 37km dedicated bus, taxi lanes in five years to cut travel time

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will construct dedicated bus and taxi lanes over 37km to cut the travel time.

These lanes will come up from 2023-2027 on eight main streets: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Amman Street, Al Satwa Road, Al Nahda Street, Omar bin Al Khattab Street, and Naif Street.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Dubai bus stations get new Nol, ticket vending machines

The length of dedicated bus and taxi lanes will be raised to 48.6km.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “Dedicated bus and taxi lanes are a successful global practice that encourages people to use public transport rather than private vehicles. As seen in several metropolitan cities in America and Europe, dedicated bus and taxi lanes reduce journey time, increase compliance with on-time bus departures, encourage the public to use mass transport means, improve taxi arrival times, and reduce the direct and indirect operational costs as well as pollution.”

READ ON: Three services of Dubai RTA for drivers to go fully digital

“The introduction of this project is expected to reduce bus journey time by 44 per cent on the 2nd December Street; 39 per cent on the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street and Amman Street; 28 per cent on the Omar bin Al Khattab Street; 27 per cent on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street; 25 per cent on Al Nahda Street; and 18 per cent on Al Satwa Road,” said Al Tayer.

“Widening the scope of dedicated bus lanes increases the average bus speed and reduces the travel time during peak hours by more than 40 percent,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

arrest 1

Sharjah Police nabs man for impersonating a CID officer to rob passers-by

2 hours ago
Dubai landscape generic

Dubai ranks first worldwide in attracting greenfield FDI projects

2 hours ago
PH Elections 2022

Philippine election updates: Filipinos swarm polling precincts on May 9 to vote for new president

2 hours ago
280460021 386440523532408 133642805348918375 n

Long lines, VCM malfunction mark first 6 hours of PH 2022 elections

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button