Dubai ranks first worldwide in attracting greenfield FDI projects

Dubai has ranked at the top globally in attracting greenfield foreign direct investment projects in 2021.

The emirate attracted 418 greenfield FDI projects in 2021 surpassing London and Singapore by over 50 FDI projects.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “ Dubai has created a stable, sustainable economic environment and a vibrant business ecosystem for companies and entrepreneurs to launch new ventures, tap new opportunities and expand their business both in the country and beyond its borders.”

“Over the years, Dubai has also demonstrated its resilience to global economic fluctuations, earning the confidence of global investors, and enhancing its reputation as one of the world’s leading lifestyle and business destinations.”

Sheikh Hamdan unveiled ‘Dubai FDI Results & Rankings Highlights Report 2021,’ published by Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), an agency of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The report was based on data from the Financial Times Ltd’s ‘fDi Markets’, a leading source of data on greenfield FDI projects. Dubai ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and third globally in FDI capital inflows while in terms of reinvestment FDI projects, the emirate was placed first in the MENA region and third globally (up from fourth place last year) and seventh globally for FDI capital inflows and in case of FDI job creation it ranked first in the MENA region and fifth globally, up from the sixth place last year.