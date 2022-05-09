Dubai closes precincts with final batch of 10 voters

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai has officially closed its doors after accepting the final batch of voters for the 2022 elections.

The final 10 voters include Renee Portilio, Calvin Costa, Roberto Pablo Jr., Nancy Silva, Jenelyn Daniel, Charina Miranda, Mars dela Cruz, Lou Olvido Parroco, James Bondoc, and Ericson Malabanan.

James Bondoc shared that he had to return to queue up twice at the consulate just to ensure that his vote counts for his preferred president, VP Leni Robredo.

“She gives me hope at siya yung may pinakamagandang plataporma to recover our economy. Her office has the best ratings, napaka-feasible ng mga projects at isya ang may pinakamalinis na record. I really look forward to her leadership,” said Bondoc.

Lou Olvido Parroco said that while her preferred president, Ping Lacson, isn’t among the frontrunners, she said that the elections present the opportunity for you to make your voice be heard as each Filipino counts as one vote.

“My president is not one of the top contenders but it’s important that our voices be heard so we should practice our right to vote. This is the time when each and every Filipino is equal. Manalo o matalo, may naiambag ka at naging parte ng posibleng pagbabago,” said Parroco.

Nancy Silva said that her preferred president, Bongbong Marcos has the heart that could possibly unite the Philippines.

“Siya yung may puso to unite all Filipinos, and madami siyang nagawa,” said Silva.

Ericson Malabana said that he prefers a president who produces results: “Doon tayo sa may resulta, hindi puro bunganga”.