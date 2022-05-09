BREAKING: Bongbong Marcos leads partial, unofficial count for May 9 polls

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos leads the partial and unofficial count of the Commission on Elections.

As of 9PM, Marcos leads with 15,339,878 votes. Vice President Leni Robredo is a distant second with 7,288, 834.

Senator Manny Pacquiao ranks third with 1,262,192. He is followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 1,063,656.

Ping Lacson rounds up the top 5 with over half a million votes. He is followed by Faisal Mangondato, Ernesto Abella, Leody De Guzman, Norberto Gonzales and Jose Montemayor.

This is a developing story.