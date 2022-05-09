Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Bongbong Marcos leads partial, unofficial count for May 9 polls

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos leads the partial and unofficial count of the Commission on Elections.

As of 9PM, Marcos leads with 15,339,878 votes. Vice President Leni Robredo is a distant second with 7,288, 834.

Senator Manny Pacquiao ranks third with 1,262,192. He is followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 1,063,656.

Ping Lacson rounds up the top 5 with over half a million votes. He is followed by Faisal Mangondato, Ernesto Abella, Leody De Guzman, Norberto Gonzales and Jose Montemayor.

This is a developing story.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Elections 2022 embassy 3

OFWs speak: What do they consider when choosing their president?

19 mins ago
Sharjah landscape

No death reported in Sharjah during Eid holidays

2 hours ago
Robin Padilla top 1 senator

Robin Padilla leads senatorial race, trends on Twitter

2 hours ago
Willie ong

Willie Ong thanks supporters after VP race results

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button