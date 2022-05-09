BBM’s 26.3M votes exceed Duterte’s 16M winning votes in 2016 by over 10 million

Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos has far exceeded President Rodrigo Duterte’s winning number of votes in the 2016 elections.

As of 11:47 pm, Marcos already got 26.3 million votes with 81.8% vote-counting machines (VCM) that have transmitted votes according to COMELEC’s partial and unofficial tally.

In 2016, Duterte won by garnering 16 million votes.

This marks a difference of 10 million votes thus far.

This election also marks a historic voter turnout: As of 11:47 pm, COMELEC has recorded 68.45% of the Philippines’ 65.7 million registered voters, which translates to 44,971,650 Filipinos who voted so far.