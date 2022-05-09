Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BBM’s 26.3M votes exceed Duterte’s 16M winning votes in 2016 by over 10 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos has far exceeded President Rodrigo Duterte’s winning number of votes in the 2016 elections.

As of 11:47 pm, Marcos already got 26.3 million votes with 81.8% vote-counting machines (VCM) that have transmitted votes according to COMELEC’s partial and unofficial tally.

In 2016, Duterte won by garnering 16 million votes.

This marks a difference of 10 million votes thus far.

This election also marks a historic voter turnout: As of 11:47 pm, COMELEC has recorded 68.45% of the Philippines’ 65.7 million registered voters, which translates to 44,971,650 Filipinos who voted so far.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Elections 2022 embassy 3

OFWs speak: What do they consider when choosing their president?

5 hours ago
Sharjah landscape

No death reported in Sharjah during Eid holidays

6 hours ago
Robin Padilla top 1 senator

Robin Padilla leads senatorial race, trends on Twitter

6 hours ago
Willie ong

Willie Ong thanks supporters after VP race results

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button