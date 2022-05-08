Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs brave Dubai’s sweltering heat to cast vote

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Queues of OFWs eager to vote showed up on the weekend under the heat of the sun, just to ensure that their vote counts for the 2022 presidential elections.

Among them was Maureen, an OFW based in Dubai, who revealed that she had to wait for more than four hours under the sweltering heat just to practice her right to suffrage for the first time in nearly two decades.

“Apat na oras po kaming naghintay sa labas tapos dalawang oras pa sa loob bago makaboto. First time ko sa 18 years kong pananatili sa UAE na bumoto. Naghihintay sana ako ng satellite location para sana hindi na pumila ng mahaba,” said Maureen.

She revealed that she decided to stay and vote despite waiting for hours to support her preferred candidate: “Nagustuhan ko ang platform ni BBM para sa mga OFW, kaya kahit buwis buhay ay sinubukan kong makapasok at makaboto.”

maureen photo

Today, May 9, marks the official and sole day for elections in the Philippines and the final day for OAV. This means that the cut-off time will be in sync with schedules in the country, at 3:00 pm UAE time (7:00 pm PH time).

RELATED STORY: DUBAI: Filipinos endure hours of waiting under the heat to catch last-minute voting for 2022 Presidential Elections

“The cut-off time for 09 May 2022, the last day of voting, remains at 3:00 p.m. (synchronized with 7:00 p.m. PH Time),” added the reminder from the Consulate.

With over 290,182 voters, the UAE ranks at the top of the numbers of registered overseas Filipino voters worldwide.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

final week to vote ph elections uae 2022

Last-minute overseas voter? Here’s what you should know —what to know, what to bring, process

7 mins ago
OFW UAE Abu Dhabi 2022 elections 7

What’s next after overseas voting ends? Here’s how OFW votes will be counted, canvassed

9 mins ago
Dubai Consulate queue elections 2022 1

OFWs troop to Dubai Consulate for last minute overseas voting

13 mins ago
Dubai Consulate queue elections 2022 4

Bring umbrella, hat, fan if you’re voting in today as Dubai heat reaches up to 38 C

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button