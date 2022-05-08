Nurse dies in road mishap in Ras Al Khaimah

A nurse died in a tragic road mishap in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK).

The nurse from Indian state of Kerala identified as Tintu Paul, who was based in Ras Al Khaimah died while returning from a vacation in the Jabel Jais Mountain. She worked at a dental clinic in RAK.

Her husband Kripa Shankar and children Kritin, 10, and their children Kritin Shankar, Adin Shankar and mother-in-law also sustained injuries in the accident. They have been hospitalized.

The accident took place on May 3. The woman’s husband and son remain in critical condition and are admitted to the ICU.

Personnel of the RAK Police and Civil Defence rushed to the scene. The mishap was caused after the vehicle lost control and crashed leaving them seriously injured and the car was descending from the mountain and veered off the road following which the Air ambulance rescued the injured from the site and brought them to the hospital.

The injured were taken to Al Zakhar Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. The hospital said that husband Kripa Shankar and son Kritin were shifted to the intensive care unit with spinal injuries. The case is being looked into by the UAE Public Prosecution for the legal procedures.