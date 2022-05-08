Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manila declares May 10 as non-working holiday to allow for vital post-election activities

The authorities have declared May 10 as a non-working holiday in Manila to allow poll workers to undertake election activity.

The Manila city government suspended work in all of its bureaus and offices on Tuesday, May 10 with Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso signing an Executive Order No. 46, declaring May 10 as a non-working holiday.

This came after a Comelec sought that “concerned stakeholders, poll workers and the Manila Board of Canvassers should perform vital post-election activities.”

“Finding the request of the Comelec Manila Election Unit to be justified and meritorious, and considering that the free and uninterrupted performance of functions of poll workers and board of canvassers is of paramount importance, the city government deems it necessary to suspend work in the city government of Manila on May 10, 2022,” Domagoso said.

“The government offices involved in frontline services which include peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster and risk reduction management, health and sanitation are expected to operate and deliver their mandated services to the public,” he added.

