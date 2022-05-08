Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Last day of overseas voting: Here are fast facts on Filipino electorate in UAE

The UAE has now the largest overseas Filipino voters all over the world – here are some of the fast facts you should know for UAE’s Filipino electorate this 2022 presidential elections:

290,182 – total number of registered landbased Filipinos, according to the official voters’ list from the embassy and the consulate.

191,779 – official number of voters from Dubai and the Northern Emirates

98,403 – official number of registered voters from Abu Dhabi and the Western Regions

19,584 – official number of registered seafarers that may also vote in either mission.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
