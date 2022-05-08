KNOW THE LAW: Posting, storing online content illegally to attract AED 10M fine in UAE

Sharing and storing online content illegally will attract a fine of up to AED 10 million in the UAE.

The UAE Public Prosecution announced a minimum fine of AED 300,000 and a maximum amount of AED 10 million for illegal activity.

The Public Prosecution said in a video posted on its social media accounts that the penalties will help combat rumor and e-crimes.

Authorities warned that those using online websites or accounts to store, share or publish illegal content and refusing to ban access to it will be penalized. Refusal to remove such content will also result in punishment.