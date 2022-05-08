Five jailed in Dubai for beating person to death

A court in Dubai ordered jail term for five people for beating a person to death.

The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced five Asians to three years in prison for the crime, but the Appellate Court increased the sentence to 5 years.

RELATED STORY: Six jailed in Dubai for assaulting, robbing money exchange owner

Five people were jailed in the Naif area and the Court ordered their deportation after they had served their jail term.

Earlier in May 2021, the Operations Room of the Dubai Police was alerted that an Asian man was assaulted on a public road by some people resulting in his death.

A suspect confessed that he connived with the others to assault the victim as he got arrested after the victim reported him to the police.

READ ON: Dubai: Man jailed for 7 years for cutting dog owner’s hand over sale dispute

However, the convicts denied they had any intention to kill him.

The victim had received multiple wounds including abrasions in the neck, a wound to the scalp, and a fractured skull.