Firms ‘morally and legally’ responsible for climate damage in Philippines

A Philippines Commission on Human Rights inquiry has said that the companies are morally and legally responsible for climate damage.

The inquiry by the Commission on Human Rights had started seven years ago after a petition by survivors of Typhoon Haiyan and local NGOs.

The inquiry examined the role played by 47 of the world’s most polluting companies in the climate crisis and during hearings in Manila, London and New York, the commission took note of the concerns of survivors of extreme weather disasters.

The world’s most polluting companies are morally and legally liable for the impacts of the climate crisis because they have engaged in wilful obfuscation of climate science and obstructed efforts towards a global transition to clean energy, it said.

Yeb Saño, the executive director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, which helped bring the original petition, said in its response:

“The findings of the Commission on Human Rights are a vindication for the millions of people whose fundamental rights are being impacted by the corporations behind the climate crisis. This report is historic and sets a solid legal basis for asserting that climate-destructive business activities by fossil fuel and cement companies contribute to human rights harms. The message is clear: these corporate behemoths cannot continue to transgress human rights and put profit before people and planet.

“The era where the fossil fuel industry and its backers can get away with and profit from their toxic practices is coming to an end. Impacted communities will continue to assert their rights, and demand justice. It’s time to reclaim your power.

“We commend the CHR for its commitment to uphold climate justice; it sets a courageous example for other similar institutions and governments around the world. With the already profound threats of the climate emergency, countries like the Philippines must exercise moral leadership and champion a just transition and abandon the outmoded fossil fuel apparatus, in line with the Paris Agreement.

“Alongside our co-petitioners, we are calling on the incoming Philippine government and world leaders to adopt the Commission’s findings and hold big polluters responsible for the climate-damaging impacts of their business activities. We expect the government to urgently act on these findings, and work on people-centered policies that will hold climate-polluting businesses accountable, prevent further harm, usher in the energy transition, and ensure a just, safe, sustainable and peaceful future for the people.”